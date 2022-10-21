Friday, 21 October 2022

Woman used softball bat in assault: police

    By Oscar Francis
    A Mosgiel woman is facing assault charges after an incident involving a softball bat, police say.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to Doon St about 11.45pm yesterday.

    A 47-year-old woman was at a property and allegedly punched a 34-year-old woman in the face.

    She then hit a 39-year-old man with the bat, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    The woman was arrested at her home this morning and has been charged with assault and assault with a weapon.

    She was to appear in court today.

    Intoxication was believed to be a factor in the incident, he said.

