Work and Income client spat at guard, arrested: police

An agitated Work and Income client allegedly threatened and assaulted a security guard and spat in the face of a police officer multiple times.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to the South Dunedin Work and Income office in Rankeilor St at 2.20pm on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old man was asked to leave by staff for having alcohol with him.

He became upset and allegedly attempted to kick the security guards and the entry doors.

When police arrived, the man was arrested after a struggle with police, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man then spat in the face of the arresting officer multiple times.

He was charged with assaults police, disorderly behaviour, resisting police, threats to kill and gross bodily harm, as well as two historical offences for shoplifting and wilful damage.

The man appeared before Judge Emma Smith in the Dunedin District Court yesterday.

He was remanded in custody after being unable to offer a viable bail address and will be back in court next week.

