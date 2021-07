Emergency services attend a car versus cyclist in Islington St. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A cyclist has been taken to Dunedin Hospital after a collision with a car this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the intersection of North Rd and Islington St, North East Valley at 3.52pm.

A car and person on a bicycle had collided, she said.

A St John spokesman said one person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.