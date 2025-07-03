Man charged with manslaughter over fatal Southland crash

A 20-year-old has been charged with manslaughter over a ute rollover crash in Southland which killed another young man.

Jack Victor Hugh Stephens, 20, of Tahakopa, died at the scene of the crash on Niagara-Tokanui Highway.

The ute rolled between McManus Road and Quarry Hills Fortification Road at around 8.35pm on February 15.

Two other occupants received serious to critical injuries, police said.

The Serious Crash Unit conduced a scene examination and a police investigation was established.

Police today charged a 20-year-old man in relation to the incident.

He is due to appear in Gore District Court on Wednesday July 30, charged with manslaughter.

Police were unable to provide further information in relation to the matter, the statement said.