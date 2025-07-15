Councillor ‘risking health’ by ignoring boil water notice

Derek Chamberlain. Photo: Supplied

The country's water regulator says a Southland councillor who refuses to boil his tap water could be risking his health.

However, councillor Derek Chamberlain is standing by his decision to ignore a local boil water notice despite criticism from Taumata Arowai.

Chamberlain made headlines this week for saying he would sooner drink from his compromised Eastern Bush/Otahu Flat network than have Auckland water.

The district councillor lives on one of 54 properties in rural Southland which has been under a boil notice since July 2024.

Taumata Arowai head of operations Steve Taylor said Chamberlain’s decision to ignore the notice was not safe, even though he was using a filter.

There were a range of factors affecting a filter’s ability to remove microorganisms including type, pore size, and whether it was used in conjunction with other treatments like boiling or UV, Taylor said.

“Your councillor may feel that their water is fine to drink, but they may be risking their health.”

One of the main issues affecting the Eastern Bush/Otahu Flat supply was turbidity — or cloudiness — which became worse when rain dirtied the Wairaki River.

Taylor said high turbidity impacted treatment and indicated a higher risk of protozoa, which the supply did not have a barrier to protect against.

Even if the water was visibly clear, it could still contain pathogens which could lead to serious illness, he warned.

In response, Chamberlain issued the regulator a challenge.

“If they’re that concerned about it, why don’t they come down and do something about it?” he said.

“My argument’s at Wellington. I mean it’s alright for them sitting up there bloody making all the rules, someone’s got to pay for it.”

The boil notice was issued in July 2024 and could be in place until as late as 2027 when the treatment plant is upgraded.

On Monday, the council issued a reminder to residents that boiling was still necessary.

The notice is the only active one across the entire region.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air