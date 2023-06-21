Dump application extended

Photo: ODT files

After an initial deadline last week, the Dunedin City Council has now been granted until September to provide further information for its application to extend its consents to operate Green Island landfill.

The present consents to operate the city’s municipal landfill will expire the following month.

Nevertheless, the city’s waste disposal can continue on-site uninterrupted.

If the present consents do lapse, the council can use its existing consents while applying for replacement ones, the council says.

A council spokesman said the Resource Management Act (RMA) allowed for consent holders to continue to exercise existing consents while applying for replacement ones.

"This means we can continue to operate the Green Island landfill in the interim."

The consents the landfill was operating under were issued in the mid-1990s, the spokesman said.

When the Otago Regional Council issued its 15-page request for further information, on a wide range of technical and planning matters, it noted a failure to respond by June 14 would have required the application to be publicly notified.

Now, acting consents manager Alexandra King said the city council met its June deadline by agreeing to provide the outstanding information, which would presently be provided to the regional council in stages.

All the information would be supplied by the end of September, Ms King said.

"Once we have the information, the next step is that we will prepare a recommendation on notification.

"The application is on hold until the information is provided."

The Green Island landfill is expected to be used until the city’s next landfill at Smooth Hill becomes operational in 2028 or 2029.

City council chief executive Sandy Graham told commissioners at the Smooth Hill landfill hearing in May last year work was under way to extend the life of Green Island landfill.

As a result of that process, a black-backed gull management plan is part of the consent application after fears were raised the large number of gulls at the site could present an aviation safety risk for Dunedin Airport upon the landfill’s closure.

When the consent application to extend Green Island’s use-by date was made, the city council said its present estimate was that it could remain in operation for an additional six or seven years.

hamish.maclean@odt.co.nz