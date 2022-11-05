Pole plan to be revisited after notice filed

The St Clair poles in 2012. Photo: ODT Files

A proposal to bring back the famed poles at Dunedin’s St Clair Beach could soon be on much firmer ground.

It was voted down just before council elections this year, but the issue is set to be revisited under new Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich.

Poles have been used at the beach on and off since the early 20th century in sand-trapping structures known as groynes, as part of efforts to fight erosion.

They fell from favour at St Clair in recent decades, but Mr Radich has consistently advocated for restoration of one there and the matter will again be debated at a Dunedin City Council meeting next week.

A notice of motion has been filed requesting an urgent report on the cost and timeframes for reinstating the St Clair groyne, potentially on a trial basis.

It was signed by Mr Radich, deputy mayor Sophie Barker and Crs Jim O’Malley, Andrew Whiley, Carmen Houlahan and Brent Weatherall.

Mr Radich appears to have the numbers to succeed.

At least a third of the council had to sign the notice to have it considered, because it was similar to one that went before the council in June.

On that occasion, the vote was lost 7-5.

Cr Barker abstained in June, but she backed the latest notice.

Asked during the election campaign if reinstating a groyne would be a certainty under his mayoralty, Mr Radich said "yes, pretty much".

"It is essential to protect South Dunedin from the erosion that continues unabated, despite millions spent on ineffective activity. Using what has actually worked before is simply sensible."

Cr Lee Vandervis has argued reinstatement of a groyne would be an inexpensive experiment, and better value for money than consultant reports.

The most recent groyne at St Clair fell into disrepair this century and the last pole disappeared from view last July.

Mr Radich has said the remains of poles were buried in the sand.

The cost of reconstruction has previously been estimated at $150,000, as well as consenting costs of about $15,000, monitoring of $7500 a year and annual maintenance of between $30,000 and $60,000.

Cr O’Malley doubted in June an experiment could be carried out cheaply, but he voted for a trial and signed the latest notice of motion.

Reinstatement of a groyne has historically run into opposition because of doubt from scientists about the structure’s effectiveness at St Clair and a preference for coastal management approaches considered to be more natural or holistic.

Cr Steve Walker was particularly dismissive during the June debate, saying material supplied by Mr Radich to support his case "reads like a schoolboy’s project".

Deputy mayor at the time Christine Garey was wary of potential effects that ranged from impeding people walking along the beach to affecting the surf break.

Cr David Benson-Pope told the meeting expert advice had been clear a groyne would not help.

Development of a coastal plan for St Clair to St Kilda cost more than $700,000 and it was adopted by the council in February this year.

The plan outlined broad approaches for management of the coast in the coming decades and there was some consideration of groynes.

The total price tag of work on the coast could extend to hundreds of millions of dollars over the next century, depending on what approaches are taken for issues, which include potential exposure of an old landfill under Kettle Park by Middle Beach and challenges associated with the St Clair seawall.

Mr Radich has argued reinstating a groyne at St Clair could buy the city time before expensive solutions might become necessary.

More than 4600 people signed a petition to bring back the beach at St Clair by repairing the poles.

Businesses on the Esplanade in St Clair have been united in endorsing the cause.