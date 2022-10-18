Dog rescued from Musselburgh cliff

When senior firefighter Scott Haines abseiled down a Dunedin cliff to rescue a large dog this morning, he got a few growls.

Fire and Emergency NZ Senior Station Officer Mark Dyer said firefighters from St Kilda were contacted about 9.30am by a resident in Musselburgh who heard the mastiff-type dog overnight.

When Mr Haines reached the female dog he was growled at, but fortunately a neighbour had donated some food which helped make her more friendly.

She likely weighed between 25 and 30kg and was ‘‘not a pocket dog’’, Mr Dyer said.

Firefighters coaxed the distressed dog with food before putting a lead on her. PHOTO:PETER MCINTOSH

There was a lead and collar on but no tags, and it was fortunate the dog did not suffocate after getting stuck.

It was ‘‘very pleasing’’ to get her down safely, and plan B had been to winch her up, Mr Dyer said.

Mr Haines said it took about 15 minutes to calm the frightened dog before she was able to be taken safely off the cliff.

"Once I had her trust, once I put the lead on her, then she was great."

The dog was taken away by animal control officers from the Dunedin City Council, Mr Dyer said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

