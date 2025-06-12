Drunk Dunedin teen had passengers in boot

Photo: ODT Files

An allegedly Dunedin teenager was spotted by police driving with passengers in the boot of her car.

A 19-year-old was stopped at 10.10pm in Hanover St last night after officers spotted a passenger riding in the boot of the car, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

The driver admitted she had been drinking alcohol, Sgt Lee said.

She recorded a breath alcohol level of 378mcgs — the legal limit for people under 20 is 0mcg.

She was charged and summoned to appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

Five minutes earlier, a 25-year-old man was stopped at a checkpoint in George St.

He also admitted to officers to drinking alcohol and told them he had drunk three pints of beer at the local pub, Sgt Lee said.

The man underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 400mcgs.

He received an infringement notice.

Earlier in the night at the same checkpoint, another 25-year-old attempted to avoid breath testing by turning down a nearby side street.

Police stopped the vehicle and spoke with the man.

He admitted to officers to drinking alcohol at home, Sgt Lee said.

The man underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 600mcg — the legal limit is 250mcg.

He was charged with drink driving and would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

