Dunedin flight cancelled amid security concern

Photo: Getty Images (file)

An Air New Zealand flight to Dunedin has been cancelled and "anxious passengers" told to disembark from the plane due to a "serious" security concern.

The airline's Chief Operational Integrity and Safety Officer, David Morgan, said flight NZ677 was due to depart Auckland Airport for Dunedin at 5.40pm today.

Were you on this flight? Email reporters@odt.co.nz

However, the Airbus A320 returned to the gate due to "security reasons", he told the Otago Daily Times tonight.

"Passengers remained onboard for a period of time while standard procedures were followed. Passengers have now disembarked safely.

"We apologise for any distress and inconvenience felt by passengers. We will work with passengers to re-accommodate them."

The Otago Daily Times understands passengers were told to leave the aircraft, without collecting their bags, and were put in a room inside the terminal building.

It is understood they have been informed the incident was "serious", but told not to talk to anyone about what was happening.

A Mosgiel man told the ODT he had been in touch with one of the passengers on the plane, who he had planned to pick up from Dunedin Airport.

She had told him there were "police everywhere" at Auckland Airport, passengers were anxious about what was happening and she felt scared.

"[She said] they're not coming home tonight," as no replacement flights had been put on, he said.

A police spokesman said they were working with Auckland Airport personnel "in relation to an incident at the airport this evening".

"At this time there is not believed to be any risk to public safety."

Police did not give any more details.

In a statement, an Auckland Airport spokesperson confirmed emergency services were responding to a security incident involving flight NZ677.

"There is currently no impact to other flight arrivals and departures and both international and domestic terminals are operating as normal."

Mr Morgan and Auckland Airport referred any further inquiries to police.

Flight NZ677 to Dunedin and the returning flight NZ678 to Auckland have been cancelled.

ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz