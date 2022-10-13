Thursday, 13 October 2022

Exploding vape prompts callout to cinema

    By Oscar Francis
    Emergency services outside Reading Cinema after a man's vape exploded in his pocket. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    Emergency services were called to a Dunedin Cinema after a man had a vape explode in his pocket.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews were called to reports of a small explosion and smoke inside Reading Cinema in the Octagon about 2.55pm.

    Four crews were sent.

    When they arrived they found a small battery had exploded but there was no fire.

    An ambulance had been called and crews were leaving, the spokeswoman said.

    A witness said the incident happened near the toilets about 3pm.

    The man had burns to his leg and said the vape in his pocket had exploded.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

