Exploding vape prompts callout to cinema

Emergency services outside Reading Cinema after a man's vape exploded in his pocket. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Emergency services were called to a Dunedin Cinema after a man had a vape explode in his pocket.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews were called to reports of a small explosion and smoke inside Reading Cinema in the Octagon about 2.55pm.

Four crews were sent.

When they arrived they found a small battery had exploded but there was no fire.

An ambulance had been called and crews were leaving, the spokeswoman said.

A witness said the incident happened near the toilets about 3pm.

The man had burns to his leg and said the vape in his pocket had exploded.

