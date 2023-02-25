Farm expanding to meet increased demand

Origin Fresh Food Store general manager Sam Hutchison (left) and Old Road Honey and Eggs owner and operator Josh Adam check out some of the product. Photo: Peter McIntosh

A Dunedin egg farmer is about to triple the output of his operation to meet "out of control" demand.

Eggs continue to be in short supply on supermarket shelves following the implementation of new regulations on caged eggs.

Old Road Honey and Eggs owner and operator Josh Adam said his Henley farm was already free range, so not affected by the new rules.

He had seen demand more than double since the start of the year.

"The phone doesn’t stop ringing. We can’t keep up at all," Mr Adam said.

Most of the industry continues to use old-fashioned battery cages, rather than the new colony cages that are bigger but hold fewer chickens.

Mr Adam’s Henley farm, which supplies local businesses, cafes, restaurants and bakeries, is set to expand in order to meet increased demand from loyal and new customers.

By winter, his farm will expand to include an additional shed that can house 5500 hens.

The farm’s egg production is expected to rise from about 1700 to 5000 per day.

The regulations were the primary cause of the shortage, he said.

"We’ve been short of eggs ever since."

The effects would still be felt for a couple of years, he said.

Origin Fresh Food Store general manager Sam Hutchison, whom Mr Adam supplies, has been selling out of stock.

"It’s good to be supporting local growers and produce," Mr Hutchison said.

He had limited his supply of eggs per customer which was met with understanding.

The communication from the Government with egg farmers over the new regulations was really poor, he said.

Countdown communications adviser Ally Orr said the company was working to address supply issues.

"We’re working closely with our farmers to get more eggs back on shelf as soon as we can, and expect that supply will improve significantly in the coming months," she said.

"In the meantime, we thank our customers for their understanding and ask that they continue to be mindful and only buy what they need so there’s enough for everyone."

Foodstuffs spokeswoman Emma Wooster said a number of stores had put temporary limits on how many eggs customers could buy, in order to support the transition away from caged eggs.

"All Foodstuffs stores are locally owned and operated and mostly purchase their eggs from local suppliers, so the limits, if any, differ from store to store depending on the egg supply situation in their area of New Zealand," she said.

"We’re working with egg suppliers to increase our offer in other types of eggs and would like to thank our customers for their patience as we work together to smooth the egg supply."