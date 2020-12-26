Flooding on central city streets

Flooding on St Andrew St in Dunedin on Saturday morning. Photo: Christine O'Connor

A water main appears to have burst in Dunedin this morning, causing flooding which slowed traffic for a time.

The flooding - which mainly affected St Andrew and Leith Sts - occurred shortly after 8am.

An Otago Daily Times photographer at the scene said most of the water looked to be outside the Dunedin Central fire station on St Andrew St.

Cars were driving around the pools of water, and signs had been put up to warn drivers.

