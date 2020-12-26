Saturday, 26 December 2020

Flooding on central city streets

    By Emma Perry
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    1 Comment

    Flooding on St Andrew St in Dunedin on Saturday morning. Photo: Christine O'Connor
    Flooding on St Andrew St in Dunedin on Saturday morning. Photo: Christine O'Connor
    A water main appears to have burst in Dunedin this morning, causing flooding which slowed traffic for a time.

    The flooding  - which mainly affected St Andrew and Leith Sts - occurred shortly after 8am.

    An Otago Daily Times photographer at the scene said most of the water looked to be outside the Dunedin Central fire station on St Andrew St.

    Cars were driving around the pools of water, and signs had been put up to warn drivers.
     

    1 Comment

    Comments

    nivaman Sat, 26/12/2020 - 11:30am

    This is what you get when the council would rather spend our rates money on dots, plastic flowers and an animal latrine in the octagon, they aren't interested in core council business.

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter