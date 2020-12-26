Flooding on central city streets

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The flooding - which mainly affected St Andrew and Leith Sts - occurred shortly after 8am.
An Otago Daily Times photographer at the scene said most of the water looked to be outside the Dunedin Central fire station on St Andrew St.
Cars were driving around the pools of water, and signs had been put up to warn drivers.
Comments
This is what you get when the council would rather spend our rates money on dots, plastic flowers and an animal latrine in the octagon, they aren't interested in core council business.