Friday, 7 March 2025

Updated 3.05 pm

Four injured in serious crash in Portobello Rd

    By Laine Priestley
    PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN
    Four people have been taken to Dunedin Hospital after a serious head-on collision in Portobello Rd.

    Emergency services were called to the two-car crash at the Cove shortly after 1.30pm.

    A Hato Hone St John spokesman said four people were transported to hospital.

    Three are in a serious condition and another person is in a moderate condition, he said.

    The crash has caused delays on the harbour road.

     

     

