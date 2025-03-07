Four injured in serious crash in Portobello Rd

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Four people have been taken to Dunedin Hospital after a serious head-on collision in Portobello Rd.
Emergency services were called to the two-car crash at the Cove shortly after 1.30pm.
A Hato Hone St John spokesman said four people were transported to hospital.
Three are in a serious condition and another person is in a moderate condition, he said.
The crash has caused delays on the harbour road.