Four injured in serious crash in Portobello Rd

PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

Four people have been taken to Dunedin Hospital after a serious head-on collision in Portobello Rd.

Emergency services were called to the two-car crash at the Cove shortly after 1.30pm.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said four people were transported to hospital.

Three are in a serious condition and another person is in a moderate condition, he said.

The crash has caused delays on the harbour road.