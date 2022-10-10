Fresh face wins the youth vote

The Otago Regional Council is getting a new, fresher face after voters decided a 21-year-old student would fit the bill, while the fate of one incumbent is hanging on a single vote.

Critic features editor Elliot Weir - who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns - is poised to become the youngest person on the council, as a part of the Dunedin constituency.

They heard the news of their success around 3.15pm on Saturday while at work.

‘‘I didn’t have any expectations of it going either way, but I’m stoked that I got in,’’ they said.

They believed the younger voters had ‘‘turned out’’ to support their campaign.

‘‘I definitely would have got a fair amount of young voters, I’ve talked to quite a few young people who weren't planning on voting then they saw my stuff and that motivated them,’’

They believed the result showed people wanted change in the council so their age and identity would give them further opportunity to represent people in their constituency.

‘‘They want a fresh voice and a young candidate is a pretty good way to make sure that happens.’’

They would be setting their sights on the management of land and water, looking to set up for a future focused on sustainability along with a more reliable bus service.

They were excited to be a part of ‘‘the most progressive Otago Regional Council ever’’.

One of the youngest councillors in the south, Elliot Weir has been elected to Otago Regional Council. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Joining them in the Dunedin constituency were returners Gretchen Robertson, Andrew Noone, and Bryan Scott.

Other newcomers were accountant Tim Mepham and Green Otepoti candidate and early childhood educator Alan Somerville.

In the Dunstan constituency incumbents Gary Kelliher and Michael Laws are returning to the table.

The third vacancy was still in question with incumbent Alexa Forbes ahead of former Central Otago mayor Tony Lepper by a single vote based on progress results.

Ms Forbes was feeling relaxed with her numbers, and happy with how she was doing.

‘‘I’m hopeful, you try do what you can, we’ll see what happens but I haven’t heard anything else yet,’’ she said.

Mr Lepper was not worried about the result, but hoped he would gain enough to make it through.

‘‘I’ve still got a job to go to tomorrow so I’ll be all right,’’ he said.

He believed the majority of his voters were based in Queenstown, and he ‘‘definitely still had a chance’’.

In Molyneux region, Lloyd McCall garnered the most votes of the three candidates and joined Kate Wilson at the table.

Incumbent Carmen Hope was left behind, and missed out on returning to council.

In Moeraki, Kevin Malcolm returned to the council as he stood unchallenged.

