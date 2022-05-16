568 new cases, 3 deaths in South

Photo: Getty Images

There are 568 new cases of Covid-19 and three deaths to report in the South.

In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said nationally, there were 7061 community cases, 415 hospitalisations and five deaths.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers was 7702 - last Monday it was 7479.

The number of publicly reported deaths with Covid now stands at 978 and the 7-day rolling average of reported deaths is 17.

The latest deaths include three people from the Southern region, as well as one from Auckland and one from Bay of Plenty.

One person was in their 50s, one was in their 70s, and three were aged over 90. Three were women and two were men.

Hospitalisations

There are 23 people in hospitals in the Southern DHB region today.

Nationally, 11 people are being treated in intensive care or at a high-dependency unit.

Total in hospital -415: Northland: 9; Waitemata: 49; Counties Manukau: 49; Auckland: 87; Waikato: 30; Bay of Plenty: 10; Lakes: 4; Tairāwhiti: 0; Hawke’s Bay: 17; Taranaki: 14; Whanganui: 1; MidCentral: 21; Wairarapa: 1; Hutt Valley: 7; Capital and Coast: 19; Nelson Marlborough: 8; Canterbury: 60; South Canterbury: 5; West Coast: 1; Southern: 23

Case numbers

Location of new community cases (PCR & RAT): Northland (205), Auckland (2,413), Waikato (551), Bay of Plenty (249), Lakes (121), Hawke’s Bay (216), MidCentral (234), Whanganui (93), Taranaki (194), Tairāwhiti (57), Wairarapa (74), Capital and Coast (509), Hutt Valley (177), Nelson Marlborough (223), Canterbury (1,005), South Canterbury (117), Southern (568), West Coast (52), Unknown (3)

Number of new imported cases*: 47

*From today, cases previously classified as ‘border cases’ will now be classified as ‘imported cases’.

This change in terminology reflects that although these cases have arrived from overseas, most will be isolating in the community in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health said.

