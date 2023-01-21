Kmart building ongoing

Photo: Peter Mcintosh

Walls have been removed from the former Smiths City site as renovations continue on the future Kmart building.

Kmart moved out of Meridian Mall in early 2020, citing concerns about required seismic strengthening.

In October, Kmart property group general manager Ben Smith said it had worked hard to secure the "ideal location" for its store, which would stock the full Kmart range.

No opening day has been set for the new store.