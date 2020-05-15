Likelihood of school balls up in the air

Traditionally, the big question mark hanging over most senior secondary school pupils at this time of year is who are they going to take to the school formal.

But the Covid-19 pandemic has raised an even bigger question — will pupils even be able to have a school formal this year?

Otago Secondary Principals’ Association president Linda Miller said it would be up to individual schools whether they cancelled or postponed formals.

It would depend on timing, alert levels and directives from the Ministry of Health, she said.

"At this stage, it seems unlikely that any will occur this term.

"School formals are always a highlight for students, so there will naturally be disappointment if they are unable to run.

"I am sure many schools will run them later in the year, if it is possible to do so, in a way that meets the rules relating to Covid-19."

Kaikorai Valley College principal Rick Geerlofs said it was too early to decide whether to cancel or postpone his school’s formal.

"I’ve just had a virtual meeting with my student leaders and I acknowledged to them, some of the disappointments that they are probably facing, in the sense that their final year in school is nothing like what they had planned it to be.

"For some of them, it’s pretty sad. But I have stressed to them that we shouldn’t jump to conclusions about various events not being able to happen.

"I think we’ve got to see what Level 2 is going to look like, see whether it’s going to be scaled down in any way over time, and if so, it may well be possible that we are still able to have some of these events like school production and school formal."

He said the events might have to be scaled down in size, or be postponed until later in the year.

"We’re not going to shut that door at this stage.

"But we may have to think outside the box in terms of how we do that."

Mount Aspiring College principal Wayne Bosley said he would do his best to make the event happen for his pupils this year.

The school usually had its formal in May, but had postponed it and was now investigating alternative dates much later in the year.

"It’s a big thing, especially for the seniors.

‘‘Covid-19 has meant they’ve missed out on a few things already and we would like to give this day to them if we can."

At James Hargest College, in Invercargill, a decision was yet to be made on whether the annual senior ball would be held.

Associate principal Jocelyn Auld said the ball, which had traditionally been held in May, had been deferred until August.

‘‘It’s an unknown quantity at this stage. We will have consultation with students when they return to school.’’

Government restrictions would also dictate whether or not the ball could be held, she said.