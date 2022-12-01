Murder at the museum

Photo: Linda Robertson

Acting in a murder mystery at Otago Museum last night are (from left) Trickster Ltd members Danny Still as Mr Prey, Rhys Latton as Sir Pluss, Charlotte McKay as Mrs Hoarder and Darrel Read as the sleuth Mr Stopham.

The group brought a Victorian-era tale of murder, centred around the world of travel and acquisition, to the museum’s galleries.

Fifty people took part in the drama, uncovering clues within the collection to identify the killer.