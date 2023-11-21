Mystery 'purple crystalline' substance found in Mosgiel bust

A woman has been arrested after she was found with 18 bags of an ‘‘unknown purple crystalline substance’’ in her vehicle this morning, police said,

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were patrolling Shaw St, in Mosgiel, at 5am this morning when they came across two people in a parked vehicle.

After finding a knife on the passenger side of the vehicle, officers invoked a search warrant.

During their search, officers located an array of drug paraphernalia.

A meth pipe, scales and 18 snap-lock bags containing an ‘‘unknown purple crystalline substance,’’ totalling 36g were found, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Also found in the vehicle was a "tick-list" that showed who the substance was being sold to, he said.

One of the occupants, a 32-year-old woman, took responsibility for the drugs and was arrested.

She would appear in court next Tuesday charged with possession of the drugs.

The other occupant, a 32-year-old man, was warned for having the knife in his possession, Snr Sgt Bond said.

