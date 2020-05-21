No active Covid-19 cases in the South

The South is Covid-19 free.

The final active case of the virus in the Southern DHB area has recovered, the Ministry of Health revealed today at 1pm.

Once the epicentre of the outbreak in New Zealand, the south has had 216 cases, two of whom died.

For much of lockdown the South had the most cases of Covid-19, but it has now been more than a month since a case in Otago or Southland has been reported.

DHB Active Recovered Deceased Total Change in last 24 hours Auckland 3 174 177 0 Bay of Plenty 0 47 47 0 Canterbury 3 149 12 164 0 Capital and Coast 0 93 2 95 0 Counties Manukau 3 129 132 0 Hawke's Bay 5 39 44 0 Hutt Valley 0 20 20 0 Lakes 0 16 16 0 Mid Central 0 32 32 0 Nelson Marlborough 1 48 49 0 Northland 0 28 28 0 South Canterbury 0 17 17 0 Southern 0 214 2 216 0 Tairāwhiti 0 4 4 0 Taranaki 0 16 16 0 Waikato 1 186 1 188 0 Wairarapa 0 8 8 0 Waitematā 14 219 3 236 0 West Coast 0 4 1 5 0 Whanganui 0 9 9 0 Total 30 1452 21 1503 0

Nationally there were no new cases today for the fourth day in a row and 97% of people with the virus have recovered.

Only one person is in hospital with Covid-19 in New Zealand.

That meant there were just 30 active cases across New Zealand out of a total of 1503 confirmed and probable cases recorded since the pandemic began.