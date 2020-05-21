No active Covid-19 cases in the South

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The South is Covid-19 free.
The final active case of the virus in the Southern DHB area has recovered, the Ministry of Health revealed today at 1pm.
Once the epicentre of the outbreak in New Zealand, the south has had 216 cases, two of whom died.
For much of lockdown the South had the most cases of Covid-19, but it has now been more than a month since a case in Otago or Southland has been reported.
|DHB
|Active
|Recovered
|Deceased
|Total
|Change in last 24 hours
|Auckland
|3
|174
|177
|0
|Bay of Plenty
|0
|47
|47
|0
|Canterbury
|3
|149
|12
|164
|0
|Capital and Coast
|0
|93
|2
|95
|0
|Counties Manukau
|3
|129
|132
|0
|Hawke's Bay
|5
|39
|44
|0
|Hutt Valley
|0
|20
|20
|0
|Lakes
|0
|16
|16
|0
|Mid Central
|0
|32
|32
|0
|Nelson Marlborough
|1
|48
|49
|0
|Northland
|0
|28
|28
|0
|South Canterbury
|0
|17
|17
|0
|Southern
|0
|214
|2
|216
|0
|Tairāwhiti
|0
|4
|4
|0
|Taranaki
|0
|16
|16
|0
|Waikato
|1
|186
|1
|188
|0
|Wairarapa
|0
|8
|8
|0
|Waitematā
|14
|219
|3
|236
|0
|West Coast
|0
|4
|1
|5
|0
|Whanganui
|0
|9
|9
|0
|Total
|30
|1452
|21
|1503
|0
Nationally there were no new cases today for the fourth day in a row and 97% of people with the virus have recovered.
Only one person is in hospital with Covid-19 in New Zealand.
That meant there were just 30 active cases across New Zealand out of a total of 1503 confirmed and probable cases recorded since the pandemic began.