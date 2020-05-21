Thursday, 21 May 2020

Breaking News

No active Covid-19 cases in the South

    By Daisy Hudson
    The South is Covid-19 free.

    The final active case of the virus in the Southern DHB area has recovered, the Ministry of Health revealed today at 1pm.

    Once the epicentre of the outbreak in New Zealand, the south has had 216 cases, two of whom died.

    For much of lockdown the South had the most cases of Covid-19, but it has now been more than a month since a case in Otago or Southland has been reported.

     

    DHBActiveRecoveredDeceasedTotalChange in last 24 hours
    Auckland3174 1770
    Bay of Plenty047 470
    Canterbury3149121640
    Capital and Coast0932950
    Counties Manukau3129 1320
    Hawke's Bay539 440
    Hutt Valley020 200
    Lakes016 160
    Mid Central032 320
    Nelson Marlborough148 490
    Northland028 280
    South Canterbury017 170
    Southern021422160
    Tairāwhiti04 40
    Taranaki016 160
    Waikato118611880
    Wairarapa08 80
    Waitematā1421932360
    West Coast04150
    Whanganui09 90
    Total3014522115030

    Nationally there were no new cases today for the fourth day in a row and 97% of people with the virus have recovered.

    Only one person is in hospital with Covid-19 in New Zealand.

    That meant there were just 30 active cases across New Zealand out of a total of 1503 confirmed and probable cases recorded since the pandemic began.

     

