Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 2pm. Photo: Christine O'Connor

A person was injured following an incident involving a car and skateboard in North Dunedin this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene, at the intersection of Great King St and Cumberland St, near the Dunedin Botanic Garden, at 2.12pm.

St John spokeswoman Siobhan Campbell said one person was taken to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries.

A police spokeswoman said no lanes were closed.

There were no further details.