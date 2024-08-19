One seriously hurt in crash near Mosgiel

One person has been seriously hurt and three more people are understood to have sustained injuries in a two-car crash near Mosgiel this evening.

Emergency services are at the scene.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said initial indications were one person was trapped in one of the vehicles.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said initial information was one person had critical injuries and three other people had moderate injuries.

Police said it appeared the crash happened on State Highway 1 in East Taieri just before 7.10pm.

It was between the intersections of Riccarton Rd East and Gladfield Rd, a police spokesperson said.

The highway is closed and diversions are in place.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the Serious Crash Unit would be attending.