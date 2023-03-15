Otago University unveils proposed new logo

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The unveiling kicks off a $126,000 consultation exercise in which students, staff and alumni will be asked for their views on the changes.
Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Helen Nicholson said the proposal was a "bold change" which represented the university's aspirations for the future.
"We want to reflect modern Aotearoa New Zealand and continue to lead at the forefront of our nation’s progress. And we want our visual identity which speaks to our unique and special place in the world,” she said.
The proposed tohu replacing the coat of arms is designed to be a representation of the Ōtākou channel, in Otago Harbour, the university said in a statement.
It was envisaged the coat of arms would be retained in ceremonial settings such as graduation events and in university colleges.
The proposal also includes changing the current Māori name from Te Whare Wānanga o Otāgo, to Ōtākou Whakaihu Waka – a metaphor meaning A Place of Many Firsts.
The name and tohu were created in consultation with mana whenua, the university said.
The consultation runs until April 16, after which the University Council will decide whether to go ahead with the changes.