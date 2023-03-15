Otago University unveils proposed new logo

The proposed new logo (top) and the existing logo.

The University of Otago has unveiled a proposed new logo with the traditional coat of arms replaced by a tohu (symbol) and a new Māori name for the institution.

The unveiling kicks off a $126,000 consultation exercise in which students, staff and alumni will be asked for their views on the changes.

Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Helen Nicholson said the proposal was a "bold change" which represented the university's aspirations for the future.

"We want to reflect modern Aotearoa New Zealand and continue to lead at the forefront of our nation’s progress. And we want our visual identity which speaks to our unique and special place in the world,” she said.

The proposed tohu replacing the coat of arms is designed to be a representation of the Ōtākou channel, in Otago Harbour, the university said in a statement.

It was envisaged the coat of arms would be retained in ceremonial settings such as graduation events and in university colleges.

The proposal also includes changing the current Māori name from Te Whare Wānanga o Otāgo, to Ōtākou Whakaihu Waka – a metaphor meaning A Place of Many Firsts.

The name and tohu were created in consultation with mana whenua, the university said.

A te reo version of the logo, with the words 'University of Otago' less prominent, would be used internally and "when appropriate".

The consultation runs until April 16, after which the University Council will decide whether to go ahead with the changes.