Passenger flees, car driven from crash scene

    By Daisy Hudson
    The occupants of a car involved in a five-car pile-up on a Dunedin motorway are being sought by police after fleeing the scene.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said police were called to the Southern Motorway near Lookout Point at 5.38pm yesterday, after reports of a five-car collision.

    A car at the front of the pile-up, described as a grey or silver RAV4, was driven from the scene, and a passenger from the car took off on foot.

    Nobody was injured, and inquiries are continuing.

    Police are also seeking information after a car crashed into a concrete fence in Oxford St at 9.25pm.

    The car was driven from the scene, and inquiries are continuing.

