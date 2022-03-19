Person taken to hospital after fall near Town Belt

Emergency services at the scene this morning. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A person has been taken to hospital in a moderate condition after a fall near Dunedin's Town Belt.

A St John spokeswoman said it notified of a fall incident in Queens Dr, about 8.30am, today and two ambulances attended.

One patient was assessed and treated at the scene, then transported to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said two appliances attended from Roslyn and Willowbank stations.

Assistance was given to lift the patient using a Stokes basket, she said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz