Saturday, 19 March 2022

Person taken to hospital after fall near Town Belt

    By Oscar Francis
    Emergency services at the scene this morning. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    A person has been taken to hospital in a moderate condition after a fall near Dunedin's Town Belt.

    A St John spokeswoman said it notified of a fall incident in Queens Dr, about 8.30am, today and two ambulances attended.

    One patient was assessed and treated at the scene, then transported to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said two appliances attended from Roslyn and Willowbank stations.

    Assistance was given to lift the patient using a Stokes basket, she said.

