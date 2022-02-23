Police prevent 'stupid' Covid-positive party

Police visited a property this evening after it became apparent instead of cancelling a party after contracting Covid-19 the occupants intended to hold a "Covid-positive party".

Police Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said at 6pm police visited the address in Leith St North.

"They had cancelled their party as some of the occupants have tested positive for Covid."

However instead of cancelling, the occupants were still looking to have a "Covid-positive party" involving all their friends who had tested positive, he said.

"Police advised them that this is a stupid idea and anyone that is infected should be self-isolating and not travelling around to other addresses.

"Police will continue to check on this address throughout the evening, but hope that common sense will prevail."