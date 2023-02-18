Police put an end to antics

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Police officers stand near a stolen vehicle they pulled over on the Southern Motorway (State Highway 1) yesterday.

Constable Nick Turner, of Dunedin, said the joyride went from the early hours of the morning until the car was pulled over about 10.45am yesterday.

Four youths aged between 13 and 16 years old were believed to be involved in the incident, although one was understood to have been dropped off before the car was apprehended, he said.

The car belonged to a parent of one of the youths.

Nobody was hurt in the escapade and there had been no reports of dangerous driving.

The youths were known to police and were referred to Youth Aid, Const Turner said.