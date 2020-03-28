Police set up vehicle check outside Mosgiel

People travelling in and out of Mosgiel in their cars this morning could do so only after being questioned by police.

Traffic came to a halt on Quarry Rd, State Highway 87, as police pulled vehicles over, ensuring drivers were complying with the Government's Covid-19 alert level four restrictions.

A police spokeswoman said the first step was to educate.

“Our goal is to ensure people understand the importance of staying home.”

Police were stopping vehicles driving in and out of Mosgiel today to ensure people were complying with Covid-19 travel restrictions. Photo: Christine O'Connor

She said people would be told how to stay safe but if they continued to break the rules, it would be at the police officer’s discretion to give them a warning, or if needed, arrest them.

Police would continue to be visible within communities and have conversations with people who left their homes.

“Stay at home, save lives.

“It is that simple,” she said.