Polling day work entices diverse pair

One is a novice, the other is a veteran.

But both are looking forward to working for the Electoral Commission during this year’s general election.

Jade Wilson, 15, and Bryan Bishop, 77, will operate in Dunedin and Taieri.

Jade will assist people in the voting process, while Mr Bishop will be visiting voting places in his role as mobile support officer.

Mr Bishop began working for the Electoral Commission during the 1969 general election.

As a teacher, he was asked to assist the court staff in the general election, and he liked it so much he has worked for every election since.

Some stuck out in the memory more than others, Mr Bishop said.

"The 1984 snap election was diabolical," he said.

"We managed to get it done, but I don’t want to go through that again."

Mr Bishop said there was a lot of confusion during the first MMP general election in 1996 as people adjusted to the new voting system.

He has been the returning officer for several electorates, including the former Dunedin South and the Clutha-Southland electorates

"Clutha-Southland was the largest electorate by geographical area. It takes in Glenorchy to Manapouri to close to Invercargill, and there were about 70 voting stations.

"It was a logistical challenge commandeering it from Dunedin, but we were able to get out the result second-fastest in the country."

Jade Wilson and Bryan Bishop will be working for the Electoral Commission in this year’s general election. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Jade, a year 11 pupil from Otago Girls’ High School, said she had been looking for a job.

She was interested in law and politics, so leapt at the opportunity to be a voter assistant for the Electoral Commission.

"It’s pretty exciting as a young person," Jade said.

"I think it’s good for young people to step up. This will help me learn more about democracy and political systems."

Mr Bishop said voting had become much more accessible, particularly with the advent of advance voting.

"Be prepared for a long day on election day, but also be prepared to meet a lot of interesting people," he said.

Mr Bishop said it was important that people did not take for granted their democratic right to vote.

"If you travel around the world, and experience countries where they don’t have democracy, you find that they have a very different approach to society," he said.

Voting starts on October 2 and goes through until 7pm on election day, October 14.

matthew.littlewood@odt.co.nz