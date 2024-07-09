Private free speech debate prompts concern

File photo

Holding a potentially contentious debate on free speech at the University of Otago behind closed doors is symptomatic of a "growing disregard" for freedom of expression at universities, an activist group says.

Newly appointed vice-chancellor Grant Robertson will host his first university council meeting today.

Along with the businesses-as-usual reports to read, Mr Robertson will also participate in a discussion outlined "statement on free speech" which, at this point, is public-excluded.

A university spokeswoman said the statement was still being developed and needed council consideration before it could be made public.

"The statement was discussed and endorsed by senate [the principal academic authority of the university] late last month and is being presented in the public-excluded part of the council meeting to enable free and frank discussion among council members.

"Once the statement has been considered by council, it will be made available to staff, students and the public."

Otago University philosophy professor James Maclaurin said he expected "something to be released to the public after the meeting".

He had been leading a working group for several months which had developed a statement on free speech for the university, outlining the university’s commitment to, and reasons for, supporting free speech.

"But it’s not my position to decide what does and doesn’t go into public-excluded."

Free Speech Union spokesman Jonathan Ayling said it asked to be able to engage in the consultation with the university "as we were invited to do with Massey University and Canterbury University, and as we did with Auckland University".

"Unfortunately, we were not given this opportunity.

"We have followed the development of free speech policies at several universities now, and believe their decision to address this question while excluding the public is consistent with the growing disregard that universities have for free speech, academic freedom and the social licence on which universities depend."

But Protect Otago Action Group spokesman Dr Olivier Jutel said the free speech debate had become a "wedge issue" and he expected the university council was holding discussions in private in order to "thread the needle" on their final statement before it went public.

"There are certain right-wing interests who use the free speech issue as a means to attack universities.

"The university absolutely must be the critic and conscience of society, but there are people inserting themselves into the argument in a way that is not in good faith."

In Auckland, consultation on the draft free speech policy has now closed.

The advisory group is reviewing submissions, and preparing a final draft for Auckland University executive committee and senate consideration this month; while the council is scheduled to consider the policy and senate advice at its August meeting.

Act New Zealand leader David Seymour, who is also Associate Education Minister, has proposed a policy where universities must have a policy on free speech or face cuts to their funding. A Bill promoting this policy is due to go to Parliament soon.

This is not the only significant item to be discussed in public excluded at today’s university council meeting. Mr Robertson will also receive a "council information pack", which includes communications about matters such as the Tuakiritaka Project Update, organisational structure, the capital projects report, risk assurance and compliance report and the Audit New Zealand auditors’ report.