Roaring celebrations

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Members of the Otago Southland Chinese Association performed a lion dance as part of the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival and China National Day at the Trinity Catholic College Auditorium on Saturday afternoon.

The event was organised by the Dunedin Senior Chinese Association and had a wide range of performances.

As well as the lion dance, there was a Chinese waist drum dance and long silk dance.

Columba College pupils performed a haka and waiata, and children from the Pakistan Association of Otago sang a traditional Chinese folk song called Molihuā (Jasmine Flower) which was taught to the children by the Dunedin Senior Chinese Association.