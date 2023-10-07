Seeing the sights

PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Changes are afoot at Toitū.

The Transport and Technology Gallery at Toitū is closed to the public as staff areupdating the displays.

The new exhibition will open to the public at the end of November.

The display will feature a Brougham Wagonette (pictured) which was relocated yesterday from an off-site storage facility to the museum.

This four-wheeled, horse-drawn carriage, named after English politician Lord Brougham, who had the first of this type of carriage built in the late 1830s, originally belonged to the wealthy North Otago farming family, the Fenwicks of Maraeweka. It was donated to the museum in 1954.

The new exhibition will showcase a variety of new vehicles, including a recently retired NZ Police Holden highway patrol car, as well as familiar favourites such as the "Tiger Tea" Bus.