Success spurs company to take rock show around SI

Rock Tenors members gather on the steps of Dunedin’s St Paul’s Cathedral. PHOTO: CHRIS SULLIVAN

A Dunedin production company has seen "huge interest all around the country" in its rock-infused vocal performance and is now taking the show on the road.

The group of 10 vocalists and musicians, all of whom are from Dunedin, will tour 10 of the South Island’s major theatres in July and August.

Rock Tenors is a two-hour interactive rock experience that rose from the ashes of the Queen musical comedy We Will Rock You when it was cancelled last year due to Covid-19 red light restrictions.

The initial plan was for three shows, but the company sold out nine last year due to their popularity.

Managing director Doug Kamo said the tour was the by-product of the production’s success and requests to bring the show to other regions.

The production was only meant to keep the ensemble busy while they looked for work during the pandemic, but when its popularity soared "way beyond all expectations" Mr Kamo proposed the tour.

"From something that started out of adversity, it has gone on to be something really quite special," he said.

The production takes well-known rock classics and gives them a full-on vocal makeover.

It features arrangements from rock greats including Bon Jovi, Led Zeppelin, David Bowie, Aerosmith and Queen.

The vocalists have backgrounds in musical theatre, contemporary rock, opera and thrash metal.

"Each performer has a really diverse range of vocals that allows us to take the shows wherever we want them to go."

Mr Kamo summarised the show with three words: powerful, nostalgic and unforgettable.

"People can get up, party and dance, sing until they’re hoarse and just enjoy this incredible group reliving some of the best rock anthems in a really unique and exciting way."

