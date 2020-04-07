Surfers ordered to leave Long Beach

Photo: DCC (file)

Eight surfers have been ordered to leave a Dunedin beach after they were caught by police breaking the Level 4 restrictions.

A police spokeswoman said the surfers were at Long Beach when police arrived about 8am today.

She said they were spoken to and reminded of the Level 4 restrictions.

“Police urge everyone to follow the Alert Level 4 rules.

“Exercise should be done in a place that can be readily accessed from home, and two-metre physical distancing must be maintained.

“Recreation and exercise does not involve swimming, water-based activities (for example, surfing or boating), hunting, tramping, or other activities of a kind that expose participants to danger or may require search and rescue services.”

She said police recognised they were asking New Zealanders to do something challenging and they thanked the public for their continued efforts.

“Our message remains the same - stay home, save lives.”

