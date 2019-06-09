Mosgiel food court on the way

Artist’s impression of a new food court called Food Talk in Mosgiel. IMAGE: SUPPLIED

A new food court in Mosgiel is a positive sign the town is "booming'', a property manager says.

Highland Construction Group director Craig Davidson, of Dunedin, said he was project manager for the fit-out of a new food court in Gordon Rd.

Highland Construction Group director Craig Davidson. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

The food court would be called Food Talk.

The development was a positive sign of economic growth in the town.

"Mosgiel is booming.''

The food court operation would create up to 30 jobs.

Another 30 contractors would be involved in fitting-out the food court.

His client was a Dunedin woman, who was leasing the shop and would sub-lease seven food outlets in it.

He invited her to the interview but she declined because she was unavailable.

Hoardings had been installed outside the empty shop.

Mr Davidson was waiting on the Dunedin City Council to sign off the final paperwork. Once signed, the fit-out work would begin, including removing the frontage of the former $2 shop.

He was hoping demolition work could begin next week and the fit-out be finished in about four months.

The food court was designed to hold seven food outlets. Two would be located on the western side of the building and the five other outlets would be on the northern side.

The retailer closest to the footpath on Gordon Rd would be a coffee shop "with a sliding servery window so you can get takeaways''.

A juice bar would operate next to the coffee shop.

Another outlet had been leased to sell Thai food and another to sell Japanese food.

Five of the seven outlets had been leased, two outlets remained available.

A communal "wash-up area'' for retailers and a staff toilet would be built in a northwest corner of the site.

The central dining area would accommodate about 80 people.

The seating could include tables and chairs and couches and a coffee table.

A public toilet block and a playground area would also be on the southern side of the building.

The equipment to be installed in the playground was pending.

"The seating layout and playground area are still in the design phase.''

