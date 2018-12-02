Rotary adopts Mosgiel Giving Tree

Former Mosgiel Round Table president Grant Gibson (left) and Rotary Club of Taieri member David Glen are encouraging people to put presents for children under the Mosgiel Giving Tree.PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

A Mosgiel Christmas tradition ``too good to let go'' has been passed on.

Former Mosgiel Round Table president Grant Gibson said the club had "folded'' this year.

For the five previous Christmases, the club had run a Mosgiel Giving Tree project.

The project involved the Mosgiel Community Food Bank giving the club details of children living on the Taieri whose caregivers received parcels from the food bank.

The club put the gender and age of each child in a card.

This year, 204 cards have been put on a Christmas tree in ANZ Mosgiel.

People seeing the tree can take a card and return a wrapped Christmas present to ANZ Mosgiel.

The food bank would include the gifts in parcels to be given to Taieri families for Christmas.

The defunct Mosgiel Round Table had passed the project on to the Rotary Club of Taieri to continue the tradition, Mr Gibson said.

``The project was too good to let go so Rotary have stepped up to the plate, backed it to the hilt to make sure it keeps going.''

When Rotary Club of Taieri member David Glen was asked why the Rotary Club decided to continue the tradition, he replied: ``Why wouldn't you? It's a community cause for kids on the Taieri ... and we don't want those more than 200 kids to go without this Christmas.''

People could take cards from the tree to The Warehouse Mosgiel to get a 30% discount on the full retail price of a Christmas gift up to $50.

Wrapped gifts needed to be put under the tree in ANZ Mosgiel by 4.30pm on December 12.

SHAWN.MCAVINUE @thestar.co.nz