Two crashes on Southern motorway due to ice

Multiple vehicles were involved in two crashes on the Southern Motorway this evening due to weather-related conditions.

A police spokesman said they were responding to reports of two crashes, involving a total of four vehicles, on Dunedin’s Southern Motorway at about 5.30pm.

One crash was at the Morris Rd overbridge, and the other near the Saddle Hill Rd on-ramp.

Hail and ice were contributing factors in the crashes.

The motorway was blocked at the Saddle Hill Rd on-ramp, but was cleared at about 6.50pm.

There were no reports of any serious injuries, the spokesman said.

Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Police are advising motorists to drive to the poor weather conditions, with ice over the roads.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz