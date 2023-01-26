Unattended pot sparked Dunedin house fire

A Dunedin house fire was caused by an unattended pot of fat in a kitchen, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a house fire was reported in Frasers Rd about 6.55pm.

The unattended pot of fat caused a fire in the kitchen of the house and minor injuries to an occupant.

The fire was not being considered suspicious, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said appliances from Roslyn, Dunedin Central, Willowbank and Lookout Point attended the incident.

They were at the scene for about an hour and 15 minutes, extinguishing the fire and securing the building, the spokesman said.

