Vape rage: Angry teens lash out after denied fix

Three teenagers allegedly assaulted a woman at a South Dunedin vape shop after being denied their evening nicotine fix.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Hillside Rd at 8.15pm after a 20-year-old woman reported being assaulted by three teenagers.

The trio had attempted to enter VaperZ in South Dunedin but were denied service as they were underage.

The three took exception to this and assaulted a woman before fleeing the scene in a car.

Police located the vehicle in John Wilson Dr.

A warrantless search was invoked after police spotted a weapon in the vehicle.

The trio were all detained however two girls, one 16 and one 17, kicked off at police, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Arresting officers sustained punches to the head and body by the two teenagers.

The two officers were uninjured from the assault.

The 16-year-old teenager was charged with assaults to police, common assault and resisting arrest.

The 17-year-old was charged with two charges of assaults towards police, resisting arrest, possession of cannabis and common assault.

They will both appear in Youth Court next week.

The 18-year-old man with the two girls was arrested and charged with possession of offensive weapon and breaching bail conditions.

He was due to appear in court this morning.

