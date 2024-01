Photo: Gerard O'Brien

A vehicle has fled the scene after colliding with a street light near North East Valley.

A police spokesman said a vehicle collided with a street light on Pine Hill Rd at about 3.34pm this afternoon.

The driver in question had fled the scene and enquiries were ongoing, the spokesman said.

The street light had been downed in the collision, and a fire engine and crew were spotted at the scene.

