Witnesses saw car speeding before crash

A Dunedin woman was seen travelling double the speed limit before she lost control of her vehicle and hit two parked cars, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin said a 43-year-old female crashed in Wray St, Brockville at 4.45pm on Sunday.

The female, who was the sole occupant of the car, lost control and crashed into two parked cars.

"Witnesses have talked about seeing her travelling about 100km in the 50km zone."

She was taken to hospital with a suspected cracked pelvis, Snr Sgt Bond said.