Woman arrested as man hospitalised after central city attack

A man is in Dunedin Hospital after being attacked by a woman outside a central city cafe this afternoon.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the pair were involved in an altercation on the corner of Cumberland St and Emily Siedeberg Pl, and the man was left needing ‘‘medical attention’’.

Police were called about 1.15pm and a 35-year-old woman was arrested.

A police spokeswoman said the woman was later charged with possession of a knife in a public place and would appear in the Dunedin District Court tomorrow.

Police could not confirm if the man was stabbed or not.

‘‘We don’t have any further details about the incident at this stage,’’ she said.