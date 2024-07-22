Young driver found passed out behind wheel

A Dunedin woman was found drunk and passed out in the driver's seat of her car in the middle of an intersection.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the 21-year-old recorded a breath alcohol level of 767mcg at about 4.15am on Sunday in Great King St.

He said the woman requested a blood sample and police were waiting on its results before proceeding.

FIve other infringement notices were handed out to drivers who recorded a breath alcohol level more than the legal limit.

Two drivers were were summonsed to court and had their license suspended for recording a breath alcohol level of 735mcg and 788mcg.