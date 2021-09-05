20 new Covid cases; level 2 tweaks on way?

There are 20 new Covid cases in the community today - the lockdown is slowing the outbreak, Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield says.

"We are heading in the right direction, but we want to make sure they are the only 20 cases. We can't let even one case slip through the net," said Bloomfield.

There are also four new cases in managed isolation facilities.

Bloomfield and Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson also revealed that people travelling in and out of the Auckland region for essential work may be soon tested at the regional borders.

And Bloomfield said health officials were today working on advice for tomorrow's Cabinet meeting, where it will be decided whether the rest of New Zealand, outside of Auckland, can come down from level 3 to level 2 early this week.

Bloomfield confirmed his team had come up with advice about tightening alert level 2 restrictions, including mask use. Robertson said any decisions on tweaks would be made tomorrow.

Source: Ministry of Health

Bloomfield said there were now 801 cases in the outbreak, including 79 recoveries. And there are 38 people in hospital including six in intensive care, four requiring ventilation.

Bloomfield said the ongoing drop in numbers showed level 4 lockdown measures were working but the highly contagious nature of the virus meant it was important to remain vigilant.

The 20 cases today matches the same number as that released on Saturday, and down from daily highs in the 80s a week ago.

"We are heading in the right direction," said Robertson. "But the job is not over yet. This is why we want to see testing numbers in Auckland increase."

Bloomfield said the Government wanted to make sure there was no "leakage" across Auckland boundary, by testing people who were crossing the boundary.

Discussions are happening with the transport industry on testing at Auckland's boundary, Robertson said. A number of businesses were encouraging of the idea, he said.

"It's not so much testing at the border, but surveillance testing of people crossing the border," Bloomfield said.

Director-general of Health Ashley Bloomfield. Photo: NZ Herald

Bloomfield said the boundary testing wouldn't be "a forever thing".

Robertson reiterated the need to stay vigilant, despite the drop in daily cases. He said the state of Victoria in Australia had relaxed restrictions and was now reporting hundreds of cases per day.

He urged people who were a close contact to get tested, along with anyone who had cold or flu symptoms.

"With Delta, there is no room for complacency. Let's double down, let's get the job done. We have got to do this once and we have got to do this right," said Robertson.

On the death of a North Shore woman, aged 91 - the first death in this outbreak - Bloomfield again endorsed the woman's family's message for others to take the virus seriously and follow public health advice.

Bloomfield said ongoing investigations showed the total number of unlinked cases had fallen from 58 last Sunday to 30 today.

Analysis of yesterday's cases show 75 percent were contacts of cases. Six people were potentially infectious in the community.

There were several thousand community swabs taken yesterday, Bloomfield said. Auckland Regional Public Health Service analysis of testing showed more than 20 percent of the Auckland population had been tested.

Bloomfield said he wanted to see around 7000 tests a day across Auckland.

Robertson said "a significant amount of effort" had been put into supporting people in Auckland's largest sub-cluster, the church cluster. He said organisations like South Seas were all actively engaged with that cluster of people.

August 20 was the last time any Wellington case or contact was active in the community, Bloomfield said.

'Lockdown is doing its job'

The downward trend in cases has prompted modeller Shaun Hendy to say lockdown is "doing its job against Delta", and the possibility of Auckland moving out of alert level 4 this month is "certainly looking more possible".

But experts fear there could still be a long tail, and the current outbreak could continue to produce more cases for weeks.