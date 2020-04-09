Air NZ to make 1460 cabin crew redundant

Air New Zealand is planning to make nearly 1500 cabin crew redundant.

An email sent to staff today confirms up to 1460 cabin crew members are facing losing their jobs.

"We know time is not on our side as we burn through just under $14 million a month in crew salary costs," Newshub reported the email said.

Earlier this week the national carrier indicated that 387 pilots could lose their jobs.

Airlines worldwide have been hammered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In New Zealand the Government has loaned the airline $900m to continue operating.

New Air NZ chief executive Greg Foran has said the airline's immediate future lies in a domestic service.

New Zealand Air Line Pilots' Association (NZALPA) president Andrew Ridling said earlier this week that the union would fight for every pilot's job.

"We have been very clear with Greg Foran and the Air New Zealand executive team from the beginning of this process: If we cannot save every job, NZALPA would fight to ensure there is a clear and transparent path back to Air New Zealand for all pilots who chose to return."

Air NZ has already indicated that it will need to reduce its 12,500 strong workforce by up to 30%.