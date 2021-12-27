Brian Tamaki allegedly threatens to have vaccine clinics blown up

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki during his sermon on Boxing Day. Photo: Supplied

Controversial Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki is under investigation after he allegedly threatened to have future mobile vaccination clinics blown up to prevent children getting their Covid-19 jab at schools.

The Herald has learned that Tamaki made the alleged threat during a sermon he gave to a Destiny Church congregation yesterday.

That sermon was later posted on the Destiny Church website.

In the sermon, Tamaki referenced the upcoming vaccination rollout for 5-to-11-year-olds, set to begin in January, saying, "they want to touch our children, they're coming after our kids".

Later, Tamaki said he would "go to the school" and "fight for them".

"I'll stand down there and I'll take that school apart. If you go in there with your wagon, I'll tow your wagon away and I'll get the boys to blow it up and all your syringes, we'll run you out of town."

The Herald understands police were alerted to the issue after someone reported Tamaki to Crimestoppers.

Investigators are assessing the information provided to them to establish whether Tamaki will face criminal charges.

A police spokesperson told the Herald officers were "assessing information we have received" and could not comment further.

Tamaki, 63, has been charged three times after speaking at large protests in breach of Auckland's lockdown rules. Last month he was again released on bail after a third protest against Covid-19 vaccine mandates at Auckland Domain.

Tamaki has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges, including allegations he violated the conditions of his bail.

After his most recent arrest on November 23, Auckland District Court Judge Steve Bonnar agreed to alter Brian Tamaki's bail conditions further to explicitly bar him from Auckland Domain. The judge also altered an existing condition to make it clear Tamaki is barred from speaking at gatherings deemed unlawful.

Last week, High Court Justice Geoffrey Venning agreed to the slight tweak to Tamaki's bail conditions after his lawyer appealed against the restrictions at a hearing on Friday.

Tamaki can now visit Auckland Domain for recreation or to visit Auckland Museum.

But he cannot be at the domain on any day that a protest against the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act is advertised or taking place, Venning determined.

Tamaki, whose previous bail conditions include not attending or organising any protest and not accessing the internet for the purpose of organising or inciting non-compliance with Covid-19 level requirements, is scheduled to next appear at the Auckland District Court in January.

His wife Hannah Tamaki is set to make her first court appearance two days later - charged with two counts of failing to comply with a Covid-19 order.