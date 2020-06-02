Cabinet to consider alert level 1 move on June 8

Jacinda Ardern says the country will be given a period of time to transition, but it's possible that we could be at level 1 by June 10. Photo: RNZ

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Cabinet will consider moving to alert level 1 on June 8, earlier than previously indicated.

Cabinet had been expecting to consider the alert levels by June 22 and no later, but Ardern told RNZ's Morning Report programme today that, based on the low number of cases, they could now deliberate on that earlier.

She said the country would be given a period of time to transition, but it was possible that we could be at level 1 by June 10.

Yesterday it was reported have been no new cases of coronavirus for the 10th consecutive day.

Ardern said the results of the strict lockdown rules had been probably even better than what the Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield had predicted.

"I think the really important point here is actually the vast majority of people when they had gone out would have felt a sense of normality.

"Yes, there are still restrictions in place and I know for those businesses where they exist, they are difficult and they are having an impact, which is why we've always said we want to keep under review what we're seeing from our results.

"We anticipated an even slightly longer tail of transmission [of cases] than we've had, we've been in contact with him over the weekend.

"I'll be raising with Cabinet that we should bring forward our consideration of the alert levels to the 8 June Cabinet meeting."

Ardern said the criteria for level 1 would be re-examined but it was likely to remain as it currently stands.

"There are very few restrictions, it's border controls and they remain critical, and of course public hygiene measures."

Bloomfield will check with Cabinet that the criteria contains all vital baseline measures.

"Basically, alert level 1 is our new normal with Covid in the world."

The gradual transition to lower levels provided extra confidence for the Government in their decisions, she said.

"Already we have some of the fewest restrictions in the world right now, and if and when we move to level 1, we would be up there, on our own almost, in terms of restrictions that would then be gone."