Otago duo named to start Dunedin test

Christian Lio-Willie trains with the All Blacks on Tuesday in Auckland. Photo: Getty Images

Two Otago players will be making their debuts — and starting — for the All Blacks on Saturday night.

Rising lock Fabian Holland and No 8 Christian Lio-Willie have both been named in the starting XV for the test against France at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Holland, 22, will become the first Dutch-born All Black.

The Highlanders sensation came to New Zealand at the age of 16 to pursue his rugby dream, and he will have his mother and younger brother with him on Saturday night to see a dream become reality.

Holland will partner All Blacks captain Scott Barrett in the second row.

Fabian Holland passes a ball at All Blacks training in Auckland on Tuesday. Photo: Getty Images

Incumbent lock Tupou Vaa'i has been switched to the blindside flank with Ardie Savea at openside.

That means a rapid promotion at No 8 for Lio-Willie, who was initially in the squad only as injury cover.

The 26-year-old qualified dentist is now an established member of the Crusaders but he has been a regular for Otago in the NPC, and he is still warmly embraced by the Kaikorai club.

Highlanders and Southland prop Ethan de Groot starts at loosehead prop, forming a front row alongside Codie Taylor and Fletcher Newell.

However, there is no place in the reserves for Highlanders back Timoci Tavatavanawai.

The backline features one major positional switch.

Rieko Ioane returns from centre to the left wing.

That means Billy Proctor earns just a third test start, outside Jordie Barrett.

Cam Roigard and Beauden Barrett form the halves combination, and Sevu Reece and Will Jordan complete the backline.

All Blacks team to play France:

Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett, Cam Roigard, Christian Lio-Willie, Ardie Savea, Tupou Vaa’i, Fabian Holland, Scott Barrett (captain), Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ollie Norris, Pasilio Tosi, Samipeni Finau, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Cortez Ratima, Quinn Tupaea, Damian McKenzie.