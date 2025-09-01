Triumphant Stags bring Shield south

VIDEO: INVERCARGILL AIRPORT

The Ranfurly Shield made the flight south to Invercargill today, with the triumphant Southland Stags team, who won it last night from Waikato, in a match at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton.

Hundreds of overjoyed scarlet and gold-bedecked Stags fans crammed into Invercargill Airport's arrivals area to welcome the team home.

The Stags claimed the shield for the first time since 2011 with the 25-10 upset of the All Blacks-laden Waikato team.

Their first defence is against Canterbury this Saturday at Rugby Park in Invercargill.